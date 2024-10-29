Stray bullet hits woman in South Side apartment

A 20-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet Monday night on the South Side.

The shooting occurred around 9:32 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Evans Avenue, according to police.

Police said a 34-year-old man was at a bus stop in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was approached by three armed men who demanded his belongings. As the man tried to flee, the offenders fired shots at him. One of those shots struck the woman in a nearby apartment building.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The attempted robbery victim was not injured, according to police.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning, and Area Two detectives were investigating.