Stray gunfire kills 64-year-old gas station owner in West Town; teen wounded

A 64-year-old gas station owner was killed by a stray bullet Tuesday morning after gunmen opened fire in West Town, also wounding a 17-year-old boy.

Surveillance footage shows four males get out of a black Lexus about 10:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Western Avenue and open fire, Chicago police said.

As the shooting unfolded, the 64-year-old BP gas station owner was unloading items from the trunk of a car, according to a police source.

Police said the man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The teen suffered two gunshot wounds to his left bicep and took himself to the same hospital, police said. It’s unclear if he was the intended target.

No arrest has been made, police said.