Streamwood home goes up in flames

A fire broke out at a home, causing an estimated $75,000 in damage Tuesday night in suburban Streamwood.

The fire started around 11 p.m. in the rear of a two-story house in the 100 block of Grey Fox Court, according to the Streamwood Fire Department. All residents of the home were able to escape without injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze with a hose line and then by attacking it from inside the house. Preliminary damage was estimated to be worth $75,000.

Several local fire departments assisted at the scene, including Bartlett, East Dundee, Hanover Park, Hanover Township, Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.