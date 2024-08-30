'Unconscionable': Streamwood man allegedly sexually assaulted one-year-old girl, shared videos on app

article

A Streamwood man was arrested this week after allegedly sexually abusing a one-year-old girl.

Cruz Estanislao, 24, faces four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, one count of Class X child pornography and one count of Class 1 child pornography.

On Aug. 19, a Special Agent with the Department of Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Center Child Exploitation Investigations Unit received information about suspected child pornography on the "Wickr" application under the name "allfun2023."

While conducting an investigation, the Unit and Hanover Park Police Department identified Estanislao as a suspect.

Prosecutors said when Estanislao manufactured the child pornography, he allegedly sexually assaulted a one-year-old girl, who was a family member.

Between February and April 2023, Estanislao allegedly shared those videos on the "Wickr" application.

On Thursday, Department of Homeland Security special agents took Estanislao into custody after a vehicle he was in was stopped by local police.

"In my thirty-seven years as a prosecutor, I can honestly say that I have never seen anything as unconscionable as the allegations against Mr. Estanislao," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "I am at a loss for words to describe how disturbing I find the videos allegedly produced by the defendant. Child pornography is not a victimless crime, and this case further cements that belief. I commend the Department of Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Center Child Exploitation Investigations Unit for their tremendous efforts in this case and their continued dedication to protecting these young, innocent victims and their families. I sincerely thank the Hanover Park Police Department for their work as well on this extremely disturbing case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Grace Barsanti for her work in preparing a strong case against Mr. Estanislao and for her continued efforts in prosecuting those who would manufacture and distribute such images."

On Friday, a judge granted the state's motion to deny pretrial release for Estanislao.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 23.