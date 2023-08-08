Streamwood man gets 18 years for fatal shooting

A Streamwood man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after fatally shooting another driver during a traffic dispute in 2022.

Jonathan Mejia, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was initially charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police said he fatally shot a man near Bartlett Road and Oltendorf Road in the northwest suburb.

The incident, which occurred on Feb. 27, 2022, stemmed from a traffic dispute that turned into a shooting, police said.

Johnathan Mejia, 18 | Streamwood police

On Feb. 27, police learned the driver of a blue Ford truck and the driver of a white Ford sedan were involved in a traffic dispute and pulled over near Barlett Rd. and Oltendorf Rd. As the driver of the truck approached the sedan, the driver of the sedan shot the driver of the truck multiple times, police said.

Emergency officials attempted the save the victim, identified as 46-year-old Scott Mattison, but he was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The gunman was taken into custody and identified as Mejia. On July 31, 2023, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.