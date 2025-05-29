Woman, child found dead inside Streamwood townhome, officials say

The Brief The bodies of a woman and child were removed from a townhome in Streamwood. A large police presence responded to the scene. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.



A death investigation is underway in northwest suburban Streamwood after a woman and child were found dead inside a townhome on Wednesday.

What we know:

A FOX 32 crew at the scene reported seeing two bodies being carried out of the home in the 1500 block of McKool Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims were both female: a 21-year-old and 10-year-old. Their identities were not released.

Neighbors say they heard gunfire around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. One resident described what he saw and heard:

"I was here in my house around 8:20 and there was gunshots, and I was wondering what it was, and I finally came outside and I see everything that’s happening. And supposedly there’s like two victims, and this is usually a quiet neighborhood. So I’m not sure. This is quite interesting. Hopefully everything is resolved because I live here and don’t want to worry about my neighborhood being dangerous," he said.

A large police presence remained in the neighborhood this morning.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this point how the victims died.

FOX 32 is still waiting to hear back from Streamwood police. Updates will be shared as soon as they become available.