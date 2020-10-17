Street closures planned as Chicago turns into Gotham City

Several downtown Chicago streets will be temporarily closed on Saturday due to the filming of the new "Batman" movie.

The closures will be primarily near the Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph St. and at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive.

Closures started at 8 p.m. Friday evening and will remain in place until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Closures will resume at 6 p.m. Saturday and will remain in place until Sunday morning at 7 a.m.