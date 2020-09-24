Street preacher charged in deadly South Side hit-and-run

article

A street preacher is charged as the driver in a fatal Back of the Yards hit-and-run from last year.

Demetre Turner allegedly drove a red Chrysler PT Cruiser into Mister Lucky-Tyrone Pearson, who had stopped to pick something up July 26, 2019 in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Pearson, 39, died two weeks later.

Turner, 39, allegedly continued driving, but was later identified by two witnesses, who of which recognized him as someone who frequently preaches in the area, prosecutors said.

He was ordered held on $200,000 bail for failure to report an accident involving a death. He is expected back in court on Oct. 14.