Street sign in West Lawn honors fallen Chicago officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

A special dedication honoring fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso is now immortalized in a West Lawn neighborhood.

A street was named after him at the corner of Marquette Road and Lawndale Avenue.

Vasquez-Lasso, a four-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was shot to death a year ago in Gage Park while answering a domestic dispute call.

"Andres Vasquez-Lasso showed nothing but courage as a Chicago police officer. When he stepped up, he stepped up to a duty that most people would never step up to," said Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Vasquez-Lasso immigrated to the U.S. from Columbia at the age of 18. After working multiple jobs and pursuing his Master's Degree, he joined the Chicago Police Department with the goal of one day becoming a detective.

"His love for our city, his neighbors and his family was greater than any hesitation or greater than any fear," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

March 1st marked the one-year anniversary of Vasquez-Lasso's death.

