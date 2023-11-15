Streeterville attack: Chicago man charged after critically injuring woman

article

A Chicago man was arrested after he allegedly threw a large object at a woman in Streeterville on Tuesday night, leaving her critically wounded.

Police say Bruce Diamond, 52, attacked a woman in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on Monday at about 2:10 p.m.

Diamond was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm after he threw a large object at the victim.

The object struck the woman in the head, and she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Diamond was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.