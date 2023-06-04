Streeterville shooting leaves man dead, another injured

A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Chicago Sunday morning.

Officers responded to call of shots fired in Streeterville and found a 34-year-old man shot multiple times.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of East Huron Street around 1:20 a.m.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a 27-year-old man, showed up to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and said he was with the first victim. He then became very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions.

Police say witnesses on scene were also very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

No arrests have been reported. Area three detectives are investigating.