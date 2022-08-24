StreetWise celebrating 30 years as Chicago's street publication

What started as an alternative to panhandling is now celebrating 30 years making a difference on the street.

The first issue of StreetWise came out on Aug. 24, 1992, and it's been going strong ever since.

Wednesday morning in Bronzeville, the whole team celebrated the magazine's 30th birthday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In that time span, it's employed 13,000 vendors, 40 percent of whom have gone on to get permanent jobs and find homes.

The agency has also expanded to offer social workers, job placement experts, and food and medical assistance to its vendors.

"I think people see that they want to work. That they're in the same spot every day. Winter, summer, rain, snow," said founder Judd Lofchie. "They need the money to pay their rent or buy food so, I think people see how hard they want to work. They're not begging, they don't have a sign. It's easier to sell a good magazine than to beg with a sign, so it's been great here."

Lofchie said the best way you can help StreetWise make it another 30 years, is to buy the magazine from your nearby vendor.