Strike ends with rally as nurses continue push for new contract at UI Health

The week-long strike against the University of Illinois Hospital System ended with a rally on Sunday as nurses vowed to continue fighting for a new contract.

"We all know what we're here fighting for – a fair contract! Safety in our workplaces, safety and safe staffing for our patients and a fair living wage for nurses!" said one rally participant.

Throughout the week, as the Democratic National Convention unfolded at the nearby United Center, hundreds of nurses picketed UI Health as part of the strike that began Monday.

"When you have this many nurses out here, there's something really wrong in there," said Dian Palmer, with SEIU Local 73.

Nearly 1,800 nurses walked off the job after their contracts expired on Monday.

A Cook County judge issued a temporary restraining order barring at least 91 nurses per shift from striking to protect public health and safety.

In addition to better pay, the nurses are demanding more security, citing an increase in attacks by patients.

"We're not gonna take that. We're not gonna allow them to degrade our profession and our workplace. We're not gonna allow them to jeopardize our lives and the safety of our patients ever!" one rally participant said.

In a statement earlier in the week, UI Health said it values and respects the critical role nurses play in providing community care.

It is unclear when negotiations over a new contract will resume.