String of armed robberies reported in Englewood: police

Police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies reported recently in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, someone approached a person, showed a handgun and took belongings from them, Chicago police said. The robber then fled in a silver Hyundai with unknown temporary tags or on foot, according to police.

The robberies happened:

About 3:30 p.m. April 14 in the 5600 Block of South Bishop Street;

About noon April 15 in the 5700 Block of South Elizabeth Street;

About 2:40 p.m. April 19 in the 5700 Block of South May Street; and

About 3:50 p.m. April 21 in the 5700 Block of South Laflin Street.

Police said the robbers were between 15 and 30 years old and 5-foot-4 to 6-foot-1. They were wearing black clothing, a black mask, a black jacket and black pants, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.