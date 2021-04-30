String of armed robberies reported in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies reported recently in Englewood on the South Side.
In each incident, someone approached a person, showed a handgun and took belongings from them, Chicago police said. The robber then fled in a silver Hyundai with unknown temporary tags or on foot, according to police.
The robberies happened:
- About 3:30 p.m. April 14 in the 5600 Block of South Bishop Street;
- About noon April 15 in the 5700 Block of South Elizabeth Street;
- About 2:40 p.m. April 19 in the 5700 Block of South May Street; and
- About 3:50 p.m. April 21 in the 5700 Block of South Laflin Street.
Police said the robbers were between 15 and 30 years old and 5-foot-4 to 6-foot-1. They were wearing black clothing, a black mask, a black jacket and black pants, according to police.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.