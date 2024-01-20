String of burglaries in Englewood: Chicago police call for public vigilance

Chicago police are warning the public about a recent string of burglaries in the Englewood neighborhood.

The burglaries occurred between Jan. 2 - Jan. 15, 2024. Shared below are the burglary locations:

7000 block of South Normal Blvd

7100 block of South Normal Blvd

6900 block of South Parnell Ave

Police haven't released many details on the suspects, except that they are males and that they gained access to the buildings through the back doors.

People in the area are urged to keep their properties well lit, keep doors and windows secured, obtain video surveillance inside and outside and to report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with more information on these incidents is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8382 or 312-745-0352.