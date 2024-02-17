String of burglaries targets plumbing, electrical businesses on North, Northwest Sides

A series of burglaries have struck plumbing and electrical businesses on the North and Northwest Sides since mid-January.

Now, Chicago police are warning business owners in the area to be extra vigilant.

Shared below are where the burglaries occurred and when:

4300 block of North Lincoln on January 18, 2024, at 6:00 A.M

1100 block of West Webster on Jan. 18-Feb. 13, 2024 from 6:00 P.M.-12:55 P.M.

1100 block of West Webster on February 6, 2024, at 12:30 P.M.

3900 block of North Central on February 7, 2024, at 2:02 A.M.

4300 block of North Lincoln on February 7, 2024, at 5:00 A.M.

4300 block of North Lincoln on February 12, 2024, at 4:16 A.M.

4200 block of West Hirsh on February 14, 2024, at 1:28 A.M.

1700 block of West Hirsh on February 14, 2024, at 2:02 A.M.

3800 block of West Chicago on February 14, 2024, at 2:15 A.M.

800 block of North Keystone on February 14, 2024, at 2:30 A.M.

1100 block of West Webster on February 14, 2024, at 3:14 A.M.

Police believe there are up to three suspects – all males who wore dark clothing at the time of the crimes.

In each burglary, the suspects gained entry into the buildings by breaking doors and windows, according to officials.

Once inside, they took plumbing and electrical tools and equipment. They also grabbed items from work vehicles that were parked at the businesses or on nearby streets, police say.

Business owners in the affected areas are urged to keep their property well-lit, report any suspicious activity and utilize video surveillance.

Anyone with more information on the suspects or any of the burglaries is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Property Crimes Area Three at 312-744-8263.