String of CTA robberies: Up to 5 suspects sought, Chicago police urge vigilance

Three robberies occurred on Chicago Transit Authority platforms, train cars and buses earlier this week and police are urging residents to stay vigilant.

The incidents happened on these dates and times, shared below:

Tuesday, March 5 in the afternoon hours - 1500 block of North Halsted Street

Tuesday, March 5 in the afternoon hours - 900 block of West Belmont Avenue

Wednesday, March 6 in the afternoon hours - 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue

Chicago police say there are four to five suspects between 13-15 years of age and they were wearing dark clothing.

In each robbery, the suspects approached the victim from behind and took their headphones "by force," CPD says.

It's unknown if any of the victims were injured.

Residents in those areas are urged to stay aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.

Anyone with more information on these robberies is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at 312-744-8263.