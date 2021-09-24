String of garage burglaries reported in West Town

Police are warning residents of a string of recent garage burglaries reported in West Town.

In three separate incidents, a burglar broke into garages and stole property from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

Between 9:45 p.m. and 10:19 p.m. September 22 in the 3200 block of West Le Moyne Street;

About 10:19 September 22 in the 3200 block of West Le Moyne Street.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s or 50s with a light brown complexion, standing between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11 tall and weighing between 180 and 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.