Structure fire in Oak Park leaves residents without home before holidays

A structure fire in Oak Park is leaving some residents without a home right before the holidays.

There were no injures reported among the building residents, but one Oak Park firefighter was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. They have since been released.

The fire department responded to a fire at 227 South Boulevard around 12:33 a.m. Friday.

Officials say smoke was visible inside a vacant first-floor business. Fire spread from the first floor through the walls up to second and third floor residences. It also moved to surrounding units in the area.

With the help from multiple responding agencies, the three-alarm fire was deemed under control at approximately 3:30 a.m.

A total of 36 units in the area were impacted due to fire, smoke/water damage, or utilities being shut off.

The Oak Park Police Department helped evacuate and relocate all impacted residents to a safe and warm location.

Many displaced residents were able to make additional temporary arrangements with family and friends; the American Red Cross was able to assist with locating shelter for additional residents in need.

South Boulevard was temporarily closed between S. Humphrey Avenue and S. Cuyler Avenue.

The origin of the fire is unknown and an investigation in underway.