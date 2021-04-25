Student athletes give new bicycles to two military kids in Chicago

article

On Sunday, two Chicago children got brand new bicycles thanks to local student athletes.

The bicycles went to Lilyani Torres, 4, and Ethyn Torres, 11. Their father, Marine Staff Sgt. Salvador Torres, has served the United States for 13 years.

The family moves around every three years.

Torres and his wife Claudia, are Chicago natives, but their children have never lived in Chicago. They have been moving around every three years or so and have lived in North Carolina (biggest house!) and Hawaii (best weather!).

"It's been tough because I have been leaving all my friends and places that I loved," said Ethyn Torres.

One huge benefit of living in Chicago is grandparents, the children said.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The bicycle surprise was organize by student athletes working with the "Making a Difference On and Off the Field" campaign. April is the "Month of the Military Child," a national effort to bring attention to the sacrifices that children from miltary families make.