Students injured after school buses crash in Hyde Park

The Brief Several school buses from Orland School District 135 were involved in a minor crash late Friday morning in Hyde Park. Some students were treated for minor injuries while others returned safely to school. Officials have not said how many students or buses were involved as the investigation continues.



Several children are being treated after suburban school buses crashed Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The buses, which came from Orland School District 135, were involved in a "minor accident" around 11 a.m. near Midway Plaisance and Dorchester Avenue, according to officials.

What they're saying:

Orland School District 135 released a statement on the crash, which read in part: "Earlier today, our school buses were involved in a minor accident. Some students are being treated for minor injuries, and others are returning safely to school.

"We know this news can be concerning for families, and we want to assure our community that all students are receiving the care and attention they need. Our staff and first responders responded quickly and with great care, and we are deeply grateful for their support.

"Families of those involved have been contacted, and we will provide updates as appropriate with them. The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the number of students who were injured, how many school buses were involved or how the crash happened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.