'How did we get here?': Parents, students concerned after brutal bathroom fight at Wheaton high school

Parents and students at Wheaton Warrenville South High School voiced their concerns after a brutal fight inside a bathroom.

The board meeting was held Wednesday night, and many who spoke to district officials let them know that they don't feel safe.

Disturbing video of the fight circulated on social media, showing two students punching and kicking each other.

Now, both students are facing felony charges.

Students told district officials that they're scared to use the restroom.

Parents said their children have been attacked unprovoked and they want answers. They say the problems are district-wide, and not just at one high school.

"While others may ask about the specific disciplinary actions taken or want more transparency from administration on what occurred during recent events, I want to know, how did we get here? How did we get to a place where our kids disregard their fellow students and resort to violence?" one parent said.

The school district now limits how many students are allowed in the bathroom at a time.

There's now a stricter hall pass system and a dedicated staff member monitors each of the bathrooms as well.

A few students said they haven't noticed any difference and still feel unsafe.