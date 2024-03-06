2 juveniles face charges after video circulates of alleged assault at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

There was outrage in the western suburbs Wednesday night after a student was allegedly brutally beaten inside a bathroom at Wheaton Warrenville South High School last month.

Two juveniles are now facing charges in connection to the beating.

At about 11:43 a.m. on Feb. 28, the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Wheaton Warrenville South High School was alerted about a potential medical emergency involving a male student in the building's commons area, police said.

The SRO concluded that the student had reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with at least one other male student. School nurses assisted the student, and the SRO called Wheaton Fire Department paramedics for further assistance. Subsequently, the student was taken to a nearby hospital for assessment and medical treatment.

Around 12:30 p.m. that same day, authorities identified another male juvenile student who was reportedly involved in the altercation. A student recorded a portion of the incident on a cell phone video and later handed it over to both the police and school administration.

The Wheaton Police Department investigated the incident and has been in communication with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

After reviewing the incident, two male juveniles are now facing charges of aggravated battery on public property. As a result, the juveniles have not resumed attending school and are set to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday.

"The life, health, and safety of the students in our schools remain a top priority," Wheaton Police Chief Princeton J. Youker said. "The Wheaton Police Department supports criminal charges for any individuals who commit acts of violence in our community to hold them accountable."

The video of the incident has now circulated on social media and shows the two accused teens pummeling another teen who is already on the ground.

The video then shows students pulling his limp body out of the bathroom to get help.

Since this video has come to light, the school district has sent out four different statements with the latest one saying they are adding more security measures including:

A dedicated staff member will monitor each of the bathrooms during the school day.

No more than three students will be allowed in the bathroom at a time.

No more than one student is permitted out of a classroom at the same time.

Students will be issued a hall pass that must be signed by a staff member indicating the destination and the time they left class.

There is a school board meeting at the high school next Wednesday at 7 p.m.