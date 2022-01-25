Study of Chicago hospital finds Black patients more often described negatively by doctors

A groundbreaking study finds Black patients are described more negatively in some Chicago medical records.

Bloomberg reports it found that Black patients were more than two times more likely to be given quote "negative descriptors" like "non-compliant" and "agitated."

Researchers looked at more than 40,000 records for an unnamed Chicago medical center.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Researchers said the study shows there is implicit bias against Black people in the medical world.