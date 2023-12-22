Substitute teacher at Chicago Public Schools accused of making offensive comments to Palestinian student

Chicago Public Schools is facing calls from the Chicago Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The chapter is asking the district to speed up an investigation into claims made by a family.

A substitute teacher at Chicago Academy Elementary School is accused of making inappropriate and offensive comments to an eight-year-old Palestinian student.

The school says the teacher has been blocked from working there again.

CPS says while they do not typically comment on ongoing investigations, they are taking the report very seriously, adding that: "Islamophobia and bias-based language has no place at our school and will not be tolerated."