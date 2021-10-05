'Rabbit madness': Suburban animal shelter is overrun with rabbits

article

A suburban animal shelter is asking the public for ideas on how to deal with "rabbit madness."

In a plaintive Facebook post, DuPage County Animal Services said that they are overwhelmed by huge numbers of abandoned rabbits.

"Our fosters are burning out. Our doctor is tired. Our rescue partners are full too. And the rabbits just. keep. coming," the shelter posted.

DuPage County Animal Services noted that shelters used to just "euthanize overpopulation away without the public carrying any of the burdens of grief," but they don't do that any more. In fact, they have only euthanized two rabbits (for medical reasons) out of the 209 they have received so far this year.

"Every day we get multiple calls, Facebook messages, emails and chats asking us to take rabbits," the shelter, which is located in Wheaton, posted.

A rabbit that was dropped off Monday came in with three bunnies, has been pregnant three times already and is probably pregnant right now. The owner said they were told the rabbit and its mate were both female, but they clearly were not.

"We are just treading water. Spay and neuter. Get fosters. Get adopters. Rinse and repeat. But we need a higher level solution to this new issue," the shelter posted.

