Suburban bar permanently closes following deadly shooting

A bar in north suburban Wheeling permanently closed following a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Wheeling Police Chief James J. Dunne said Social Bar and Grill surrendered its liquor license and does not plan to reopen after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot at the bar on Nov. 10.

Officers responded to the business located at 401 E. Dundee Rd. around 2 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Jacob Taylor of Hampshire, Illinois, with gunshot wounds and transported him to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Social Bar and Grill in Wheeling (Google Street View)

Witnesses told police that Taylor had been involved in a fight before the shooting occurred. The offender fled the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

A few days after the shooting, police confirmed a person of interest was in custody, but no further details were released.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting Wheeling police in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 847-459-2632.