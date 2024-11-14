Illinois man identified as victim of fatal shooting at Wheeling bar

A man fatally shot at a Wheeling bar over the weekend has been identified by police.

Officers responded to the Social Bar and Grill at 401 E. Dundee Rd. around 2 a.m. Saturday following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Jacob Taylor of Hampshire, Illinois, with gunshot wounds and transported him to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Taylor had been involved in a fight before the shooting occurred. The offender fled the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

On Thursday, police confirmed a person of interest was in custody, but no further details were released.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting Wheeling police in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 847-459-2632.