Suburban Chicago fashion designer featured on Amazon's 'Making the Cut'

The next fashion superstar could be from the North Shore, as a local woman is taking her design skills to the catwalk.

Gabriella Meyer is up against 10 global designers in Season Two of "Making the Cut." On the line is a million dollar cash prize.

The Winnetka native calls her fashion "upcycled streetwear." Her fashion line is called "Denimocracy." It’s been featured at Milan Fashion Week and worn by celebrities like Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne.

"We would be pulling all-nighters doing these custom outfits, going out to high-profile clients the next day. And we'd be laughing at three in the morning, working in my parents' attic, like ‘If only they knew that this was being made in my parents' attic in the suburbs of Chicago,'" she said.

"Making the Cut" is streaming now on Amazon Prime. Each week, winning looks will be available to purchase on Amazon.