Suburban Chicago man allegedly stole more than $180K in cash, merchandise

A suburban Chicago man is facing ten felonies for allegedly robbing multiple business across the Chicago area.

Dion Butts, 24, was arrested at his residence Sunday in west suburban Hillside, according to Chicago police.

Butts was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly forced his way into multiple business across the city, stealing over $180,000 worth of cash and merchandise, police said.

Dion Butts, 24. (Chicago police)

The burglaries occurred at:

6100 block of West Diversey on Nov. 26, 2021;

1500 block of North Cicero on Nov. 26, 2021;

2000 block of West Division on Nov. 26, 2021;

600 block of North Michigan Avenue on Jan. 4 and 6, 2022;

2900 block of North Broadway on Jan. 6, 2022;

400 block of West Belmont on Jan. 6, 2022;

1100 block of West 18th Street on Jan. 14, 2022;

3600 block of West 26th Street on Jan. 17, 2022; and

5800 block of West North Avenue on Feb. 3, 2022.

Butts is charged with ten felony counts of burglary, according to police. He was due in bond court on Monday.

No other information was immediately available.