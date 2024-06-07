Suburban Chicago man charged with stealing $9.5M in goods from interstate shipments

A suburban Chicago man was charged in federal court for stealing over $9.5 million in goods from interstate shipments, including liquor and commercial-grade copper, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Aivaras Zigmantas, 39, of Elk Grove Village, is accused of using various aliases to falsely pose as real and fictitious carriers and brokers who transported shipments across state lines.

He was taken into custody Wednesday and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

If convicted, each count of bank fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, according to prosecutors. Each count of wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years and each theft count up to 10 years, officials said.

Zigmantas is expected to appear in court again on June 10 for a detention hearing.