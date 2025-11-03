Suburban Chicago man charged with posting online threat to President Trump: officials

The Brief Trent Schneider, 57, of Winthrop Harbor, was arrested Monday after allegedly posting an Instagram video threatening President Donald Trump. Federal agents and a SWAT team searched his home and took him into custody without incident; he’s charged with making a threat in interstate commerce. Schneider remains in federal custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 6; the U.S. Secret Service is leading the investigation.



A suburban Chicago man is in federal custody after authorities said he posted an online threat to President Donald Trump.

Federal agents and a SWAT team searched the home of Trent Schneider, 57, of Winthrop Harbor, on Monday morning and took him into custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal charge:

Pictured is Trent Schneider, 57. (FOX 32 )

Prosecutors said Schneider is charged with making a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person.

Following his arrest, Schneider appeared Monday afternoon in federal court in Chicago, where a judge ordered him held in custody until a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 6.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Schneider posted a video to Instagram on Oct. 16, in which he said: "I'm going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of [expletive] guns and I am going to take care of business myself…"

A concerned citizen in Florida reportedly saw Schneider's post and alerted law enforcement.

Schneider's arrest :

The U.S. Secret Service requested help from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to execute a search warrant at Schneider’s home in the 2800 block of 15th Street. Federal agents also obtained an arrest warrant.

Authorities said the SWAT team executed both warrants and took Schneider into custody without incident.

What they're saying:

"Protecting the President of the United States is the Secret Service’s top priority. We fully investigate any and all threats to his safety – no matter the platform – because we take them extremely seriously. This case should serve as a reminder that actions have consequences," Secret Service Director Sean Curran said. "I am proud of our agents’ swift and decisive actions in this case. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Winthrop Harbor Police Department, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, for their invaluable help in carrying out our protective mission," said Secret Service Director Sean Curran.

What's next:

The U.S. Secret Service is leading the investigation. Schneider is expected to return to court for his detention hearing on Nov. 6.