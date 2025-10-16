Suburban Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for child porn

article

The Brief A South Elgin man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and sharing child pornography. Investigators found a large amount of child sexual abuse material on Victor Perez’s phone and determined he sent the files through Snapchat. He received credit for 609 days already served in the Kane County jail.



A suburban Chicago man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and disseminating child pornography.

What we know:

Kane County Judge David Kiment accepted the guilty plea from 25-year-old Victor D. Perez on Thursday.

In May 2024, investigators with the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at Perez's residence in South Elgin. They discovered he was in possession of a phone that contained a "large amount" of child sexual abuse material. Further investigation determined Perez sent the files to another user on Snapchat.

Perez received credit for 609 days served in the Kane County jail.

What they're saying:

"Every time the offense of child pornography is committed, a child is harmed," Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers said in a statement. "My thanks to the investigators of the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, who continue to ensure that these offenders are exposed and held accountable for their crimes."