Suburban Chicago mayors join forces to stop railroad merger

The leaders of eight Chicago suburbs are working together to stop a huge railroad merger.

They say the suburbs of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Itasca, Hanover Park, Roselle, Wood Dale, and Schaumburg will be severely impacted if Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merge.

The mayors say the merger will lead to a 300-percent increase in freight traffic on Metra’s Milwaukee West line. They also say some trains could be two-miles long.

"For years our village her worked to bring transit-oriented development to the benefit of commuters, residents and businesses to our downtown. We've centered our development efforts around the ease of commuting on Metra, the safety of Metra, and this merger would have a drastic negative impact on years of our hard work," said Aaron Reinke, Bartlett Village Board for Trustees.

The two companies have already agreed to merge. The final step is getting the approval of the "Surface Transportation Board."