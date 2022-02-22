Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:30 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County

Suburban Chicago mayors join forces to stop railroad merger

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Metra
FOX 32 Chicago

Suburban Chicago mayors fight back against freight train merger

The leaders of eight Chicago suburbs are working together to stop a huge railroad merger.

CHICAGO - The leaders of eight Chicago suburbs are working together to stop a huge railroad merger.

They say the suburbs of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Itasca, Hanover Park, Roselle, Wood Dale, and Schaumburg will be severely impacted if Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern merge.

The mayors say the merger will lead to a 300-percent increase in freight traffic on Metra’s Milwaukee West line. They also say some trains could be two-miles long.

"For years our village her worked to bring transit-oriented development to the benefit of commuters, residents and businesses to our downtown. We've centered our development efforts around the ease of commuting on Metra, the safety of Metra, and this merger would have a drastic negative impact on years of our hard work," said Aaron Reinke, Bartlett Village Board for Trustees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The two companies have already agreed to merge. The final step is getting the approval of the "Surface Transportation Board."