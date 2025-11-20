Suburban Chicago man faces drug charges after police bust potential meth lab

The Brief A Crestwood man was charged after police and firefighters were hospitalized from fumes at his apartment. The incident occurred during a wellness check when responders found John C. Fiaccchino unresponsive and exposed to drug-related fumes. Fiaccchino faces charges including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, and reckless conduct.



A suburban Chicago man has been charged after first responders were hospitalized from exposure to fumes from drugs cooking inside his apartment this September.

What we know:

Crestwood police and fire personnel responded to a well-being check on Sept. 30 at a ground-level apartment located at 12749 S. Central Avenue. Inside, they found John Fiacchino unresponsive.

As they were administering aid, four police officers and four firefighters began experiencing negative effects from fumes being released from an unknown substance on the stove.

A HazMat team was called to decontaminate all affected personnel and the apartment building.

All eight first responders and Fiacchino were taken to local hospitals and later released.

Investigators sent several substances found in the apartment to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

On Tuesday, Fiacchino was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, and reckless conduct.

Fiacchino appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.