Suburban chiropractor allegedly billed Blue Cross Blue Shield for at least $430K worth of nonexistent services

A chiropractor in suburban Chicago has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly billing Blue Cross Blue Shield for nearly $430,000 of nonexistent services.

Seung Han Lim, 40, of Lincolnshire, was charged with 14 counts of healthcare fraud. Each count is punishable by up to ten years in federal prison.

According to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court Wednesday, Seung Han Lim owned and operated Movement Health and Rehab, also known as Motu Chiropractic and Motu Chiromassage, in Libertyville.

From 2016 to 2019, Lim allegedly submitted fraudulent claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for healthcare services that he knew were not actually provided.

Some of the claims were for services purportedly provided on dates when either Lim or the patient were not in Illinois, the indictment said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Other claims submitted by Lim were for services that were allegedly rendered by another chiropractor to Lim and Lim's family members, even though Lim knew that those services were not actually provided by the other chiropractor.

Lim allegedly knew that Blue Cross Blue Shield would have denied the claims if he was identified as the rendering provider because the insurer prohibited claims from providers for services rendered to the provider or their immediate family members, the indictment said.

When Blue Cross Blue Shield attempted to audit Lim's claims, he allegedly prepared false patient medical records and other documents and submitted them to the insurance company.

In total, Lin and his clinic are accused of fraudulently obtaining at least $430,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Lim was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.