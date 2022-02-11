Suburban con artist sentenced to 7 years for home repair scams

article

An Elmhurst man pled guilty to a series of home repair scams and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Edmund Kavanaugh, 53, is the owner of Goliath Construction, a home repair company that collected thousands of dollars from customers without finishing the agreed-upon work, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office.

"Kavanaugh is a textbook scam artist who has repeatedly defrauded victims out of their hard-earned money and engaged in various schemes so that his scams could continue," Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow said in a statement. "It is about time that this con artist who has swindled victims throughout the Chicagoland area has received what he so richly deserves – time in prison."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Kavanaugh will receive credit for 487 days of time served.

He was also ordered to pay $42,215 in restitution.