Suburban custodian wins national award for going above and beyond: 'I work because people need some help'

They are usually among the most overlooked people in any public school, but there wouldn't be schools without them.

On Wednesday, a head custodian finally got his due!

Dave Jeffers, or Mr. Dave as he's better known, received a surprise hero's welcome at Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego, where he has been working as head custodian for the past six years.

Jeffers is one of three national winners of the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, receiving a $1000 cash prize, and a trip for two to Las Vegas.

Administrators and teachers at the Oswego school nominated Jeffers for his work following a fire last October that heavily damaged two classrooms and forced the custodian to take quick action to keep the school open.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"What really stood out to us and our staff was the extra effort put into making sure our teachers were comfortable as they were moving, making sure our students were safe and had classrooms to call home Because their classrooms were destroyed," said Principal Jennifer Groves.

"I don't need thanks. I work because people need some help. They need me to do things and I like that, so I'm fine with that," said Jeffers.

Jeffers is 66 years old and plans to retire at the end of the year, still holding the championship crown.