Suburban elementary school temporarily closed due to increasing COVID-19 cases

An elementary school in suburban Rolling Meadows has been closed down temporarily because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the school.

The Cook County Department of Public Health and Community Consolidated School District 15 jointly made the decision on Friday.

Willow Bend Elementary School will be closed for two weeks. Students would be able to return to in-person learning on Friday, November 19. However, because of Thanksgiving break, the school will bring students back on Monday, November 29.

Thirty-six students and four staff members have tested positive, totaling 40 cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, said Chief Communications Officer Becca Latham.

Willow Bend Elementary School | Google Maps

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Students will not be required to provide a negative coronavirus test before returning to in-person learning, according to Latham.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved this week for children ages 5 to 11. Chicago Public Schools is closing all schools on Friday, November 12 to give parents and guardians the opportunity to get their kids vaccinated.