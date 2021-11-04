CPS to close all schools on Friday, November 12 so kids can get vaccinated

Chicago Public Schools will close all schools on Friday, November 12 to give parents and guardians the opportunity to begin getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

CPS made the announcement Thursday night in an email sent out to parents. That Friday, Nov. 12, is being called "Vaccination Awareness Day."

The decision comes after the CDC this week gave final approval for children ages 5 to 11 to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot.

"We welcome Chicago Public Schools acknowledging the urgent need for parents and families to vaccinate their children, and providing the time and opportunity to do so," Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said in a statement Thursday night.

"CPS’ decision to close schools and give all school staff paid time off is welcome relief from the stress of trying to protect and educate students without the resources to address their needs," Sharkey said.

In addition, CPS says scheduled sporting events on that Friday will NOT be canceled.

Here are a number of ways to get vaccinated on November 12:

Visit vaccines.gov/search , text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find an appointment near you.

Family health care providers—CPS recommends families first reach out to their pediatrician or family medical provider to see if appointments are available.

Local pharmacies—Across the city, many pharmacy locations already have vaccines and more will receive doses in the coming weeks. Each has their own registration.

Walgreens: Register online or call your local Walgreens or 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733) CVS: Register online or call your local CVS or 1-800-679-9691 Mariano's: Register online Walmart: Call 833-886-0023, Option 1 Chicago Costco Pharmacies: Register online for an appointment or call a pharmacy directly

Select children’s hospitals will host pediatric vaccine events—check hospital websites for dates and more information.

One of CPS’ four regional vaccination clinics:

Michelle Clark Magnet High School, 5101 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60644 Chicago Vocational High School, 2100 E 87th St, Chicago, IL 60617 Theodore Roosevelt High School, 3436 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Richards Career Academy High School, 5009 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL 60609

Visit cps.edu/vaccinations to make an appointment at one of these locations, or to make a future appointment at one of our regional clinics, one of our school based health centers, or with our mobile vaccination unit.

