Suburban family, Obamacare in the spotlight during hearing for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

A Naperville mother who along with her sons ended up on the national stage during the battle over the Supreme Court nominee.

At the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats continued to bring up health care.

“I’d like to share with you why the Affordable Care Act is important to my family,” said Cathy Williams.

She and her family want to put a face on what is at stake. As the Senate committee questions Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, there is laser focus on the Affordable Care Act, which is on the high court’s docket next month.

“Our younger three sons, Joey, Tommy and Mikey, were born with cystic fibrosis. Through the years we’ve been able to manage the expense of care and keep our family healthy thanks to the Affordable Care Act,” Williams said.

“I’m not even being dramatic when I say it’s a matter of life or death for some people,” Joey Williams said.

“Sadly, Mikey’s twin Tommy after this picture was taken passed away,” said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

Durbin shared the William’s picture and story as Democrats say a vote for Judge Barrett is a vote against the law often called Obamacare.

“If the petitioners have their way, there won’t be an Affordable Care Act to protect preexisting conditions,” Durbin said.

“I’m not hostile to the ACA. I’m not hostile to any statute that you pass,” nominee Barrett responded.

Meanwhile, Republicans leading the confirmation hearings say it is time for the health care law to go.

“From my point of view, Obamacare has been a disaster for the state of South Carolina,” said Senator Lindsay Graham.

The case involving the Affordable Care Act is scheduled to go before the Supreme Court the week after the election.