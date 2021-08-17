Suburban family seeks help to rescue son held by Taliban in Afghanistan

The American flag is posted outside the childhood home of Mark Frerichs in west suburban Lombard.

His dad still lives in the house and is saving a place for his son's safe return from Afghanistan, although he says it's getting harder to remain hopeful.

Mark Frerichs was kidnapped in Afghanistan in January of 2020. He worked as a civil engineer in Kabul for 10 years.

There's been no word about him, but his family believes he is still alive.

His sister Charlene went to Washington D.C. Monday to meet with officials from the FBI, the State Department and the Department of Justice to ask them to bring her brother home.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Watching the fall of Afghanistan is devastating to the Frerichs family, but they continue to apply pressure to the government to save Mark.

Art Frerichs told FOX 32 he feels that withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan reduced this country’s bargaining power.

He is disappointed that officials did not seem to prioritize his son’s safe return.

Both Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin say they want to secure the freedom of Mark Frerichs and other Americans in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Frerichs also served this country as a Navy veteran.