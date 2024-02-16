Fate decided for suburban father who killed his 3 children

A Round Lake Beach man who killed his three children will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Jason Karels was sentenced Friday after entering a "guilty but mentally ill" plea on Dec. 15, 2023, in the murders of his three children.

The deceased children were found by their mother inside their home at 200 East Camden Lane on June 13, 2022.

The children, ages 2, 3 and 5, died from drowning, according to the coroner.

RELATED: Suburban man who killed his 3 kids learns his fate, left behind disturbing note for their mother

Police at the scene also recovered a note written by Karels that read, "If I can't have them neither can you."

"Our thoughts are first, with the family today. This has been a devastating case for the family and community. They will always have this Office’s support. The law enforcement officers from Round Lake Beach performed unbelievably in the most difficult of circumstances imaginable. We are thinking of them too. Finally, I want to thank our team of lawyers, Jeff Facklam, Eric Kalata, and Mary Daly, and the victim specialist, Dawn Patch. These dedicated professionals worked tirelessly to support the family and ensure that this offender was brought to justice," said State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart after Friday's sentencing.

Three victim impact statements, written by the children's mother, maternal grandmother and aunt were read aloud in open court.

The family described Karels as a "monster" and said he destroyed many lives, according to the Lake County State's Attorney.

They added that the loss of the children would be "a wound that remained unhealed forever."

Karels will serve his full sentence without the possibility of parole.