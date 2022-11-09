Suburban high school community remembers soccer star Ryan Plowman who died unexpectedly

The Shepard High School community came together Wednesday night to remember the life of a high school soccer star.

The vigil was held for Ryan Plowman at the high school in Palos Heights.

Plowman died this week after being taken off life support with mono.

He contracted the illness last month after helping his soccer team to a regional title.

Plowman's teammates remember him as a true team player.

"He was always by my side. He was always the first person to congratulate me after a win. After every goal we scored, he was the first person to give me a hug, and for that, I cherish that until the day I die," one teammate said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While mono rarely leads to death, it can be fatal in immunocompromised patients.

Plowman had Crohn's disease.

Doctors say his medication compromised his immune system.