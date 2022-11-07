Suburban student and soccer star dies unexpectedly

A Palos Heights high school student died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Ryan Plowman, 17, passed away at Comer Children's Hospital on Saturday after being diagnosed with mononucleosis last month.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Alan B. Shepard High School's varsity boy's soccer coach to "cover medical costs, lost wages, upcoming funeral expenses as well as other unexpected needs that may be incurred."

"Everyone loved him instantaneously. It was Ryan’s good attitude and likable personality that drew the multitude of family and friends to be by his side at Comer Children’s Hospital for a week as he courageously fought mononucleosis," the GoFundMe said.

Plowman just played in the state playoffs for soccer, and helped his team upset No. 1 seed Sandburg to win the 3A regional title this year, according to student-athlete advocate Joe Trost.

Mononucleosis is an infection with the Epstein-Barr virus. It causes fatigue, sore throat and a fever, among other symptoms. It is common among teenagers and young adults, especially college students. It is often called the "kissing disease" and spreads through saliva.