Suburban high school postpones homecoming dance after two handguns were found on campus

A suburban high school is postponing its homecoming dance after a fight at a football game and the discovery of two handguns on campus

Lyons Township High School administrators said that after the school's football game against Proviso West on Saturday afternoon, there was a fight.

Western Springs Police searched a vehicle and found handguns under the driver's and front passenger's seats. Two male suspects were taken into custody.

Police told school administrators there was no immediate risk, but since the Lyons Township High School South Campus remains an active crime scene, the school is canceling Saturday night's homecoming dance that was scheduled to happen there.

School administrators said they hoped to reschedule.

