Suburban high school searching for missing Macaw last seen in Country Club Hills

article

A suburban high school is asking for the public's help in locating a beloved class pet.

Blue the Macaw went missing over the weekend after going home with a student.

Blue has been part of the ZooBot class at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for almost 20 years.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There was a sighting of him in Country Club Hills earlier this week — but he remains missing.

Blue has a distinctive crooked beak, which makes it challenging for him to eat.

The anticipated frost this weekend could be very devastating for the bird.

Anyone with information about Blue is asked to contact hfinfo@hf233.org.