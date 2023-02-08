Suburban high school students learn to administer NARCAN as opioid overdoses skyrocket

Suburban schools are arming up against the growing opioid and fentanyl crisis harming children nationwide.

Wednesday was all about education and prevention. EMS organizers want to ensure that high school students are able to recognize if someone is experiencing a medical episode, including an overdose.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Division is partnering with Hatzalah Chicago for a student first responders program.

More than 60 students will receive training on first-aid procedures, including CPR, defibrillator use, ways to stop bleeding and the administration of NARCAN, commonly used for opioid overdose treatment.

Last year, over 100,000 people died from fentanyl usage. EMS trainers say high school student must know these life-saving measures.

Students from two high schools will receive that training Wednesday night. They will also undergo monthly continual education.