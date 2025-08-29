Suburban highway rescue leads to forever home for stray kitten
ELGIN - A stray kitten is the newest member of the Illinois Department of Transportation after crews rescued it from a suburban highway.
What we know:
IDOT said crews spotted the stray Thursday along Route 20 near McClean.
After pulling the animal to safety, one crew member decided to give the kitten a permanent home.
The kitten has since been playfully dubbed Dash McWhiskerton and embraced as the department’s unofficial mascot.
What you can do:
IDOT is inviting the public to join in on the fun by suggesting names for the furry newcomer.
To submit an idea, visit the agency’s Facebook page and leave a comment.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation.