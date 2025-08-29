Suburban highway rescue leads to forever home for stray kitten

A stray kitten is the newest member of the Illinois Department of Transportation after crews rescued it from a suburban highway.

What we know:

IDOT said crews spotted the stray Thursday along Route 20 near McClean.

After pulling the animal to safety, one crew member decided to give the kitten a permanent home.

The kitten has since been playfully dubbed Dash McWhiskerton and embraced as the department’s unofficial mascot.

What you can do:

IDOT is inviting the public to join in on the fun by suggesting names for the furry newcomer.

To submit an idea, visit the agency’s Facebook page and leave a comment.