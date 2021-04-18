Expand / Collapse search

Suburban man accused of driving while so drunk, standing up was a challenge

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Illinois - A 61-year-old suburban Chicago man caused a car crash while he hammered last week, Riverside Police said.

Police said that Daniel Sheehan, of LaGrange Park, smashed his Ford F150 into another car at 1st and Ridgewood at 10:30 at night on Thursday.

Sheehan and the other other driver suffered minor injuries.

Riverside Police said that Sheehan's breath smelled like booze and he was having trouble standing up. Police said he failed field sobriety tests.

Riverside Police also said that Sheehan had a gun, and though he does have a concealed carry license, it is against the law to drive drunk while armed.

Sheehan was charged with driving under the influence, failing to yield while turning left, driving without insurance and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

