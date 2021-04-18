Suburban man accused of driving while so drunk, standing up was a challenge

A 61-year-old suburban Chicago man caused a car crash while he hammered last week, Riverside Police said.

Police said that Daniel Sheehan, of LaGrange Park, smashed his Ford F150 into another car at 1st and Ridgewood at 10:30 at night on Thursday.

Sheehan and the other other driver suffered minor injuries.

Riverside Police said that Sheehan's breath smelled like booze and he was having trouble standing up. Police said he failed field sobriety tests.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Riverside Police also said that Sheehan had a gun, and though he does have a concealed carry license, it is against the law to drive drunk while armed.

Sheehan was charged with driving under the influence, failing to yield while turning left, driving without insurance and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Advertisement

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.